Happy Fall Ya’ll. It’s been a wild week of weather with everything from freezing temperatures to 70 degree weather. The last of the fall foliage is soon to be on the ground with rain, wind and freezing temperatures all being a factor. This just brings in the right atmosphere for a great Thanksgiving. I pray that your family is blessed and you have a wonderful holiday season. We all have so much to be thankful for. This Thanksgiving should be more enjoyable for many as we are learning to cope and how to fight against this pandemic that’s plagued us for almost 2 years. Unfortunately it’s not over but it does seem to be getting somewhat better. We will keep praying and fighting until it’s over. We offer our condolences and prayers to anyone that’s lost someone to this awful virus. I pray your Thanksgiving will be blessed.
Things are getting in motion for a boost to tourism in Jackson County. I was invited to attend the KMRRA meeting in Frankfort this past week at the Capital Annex building. Plans are in place to regionalize a trail system that will bring outdoor and off-road enthusiast of all types into Eastern Kentucky. We are partnering with several other Eastern Ky. counties to make this vision a reality. The system that KMRRA is modeling is that of the Hatfield and McCoy trail in West Virginia. In West Virginia in order to ride the Trail you have to purchase a permit. The revenue from permit sales alone last year in West Virginia was 3.8 million dollars. Local businesses that sale the permits have the benefit of selling other supplies to riders while they are in town. The local economy is booming because of the trail riders. Hotels, cabins and B&B’s are all benefiting from these trails. The money from permit sales is used to maintain and police the trails as well as develop the area the trails are located in. Think about having a GPS guided map of a trail you came into town to ride that also highlights local landmarks or points of interest. This is all included and provided by the permit sales money. I realize that one concern is riders going off the trails and getting onto personal property, littering and destroying property. That is the purpose of policing of the trails. The permit money will allow us to do that and cite any violators. There are many different avenues to approach and details to work out. While in Frankfort, I was invited into the State Legislative Tourism Committee meeting along with several other County Judges to address the need for funding to get this off the ground and running. I was pleased to support this effort to see new life brought into Eastern KY. I encourage you to research the Hatfield and McCoy trails and see why we feel this is good fit for our area.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.