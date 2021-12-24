Random Thoughts - James Jayme Marcum
Have you missed me? To those that have missed my column in the Sun the past little while, I appreciate you. And if you rarely do, but do read the Sun, I appreciate you too. Over the past few weeks, the Sun has been preparing for our Christmas issue. Inside you will find a second section entitled “Christmas in Jackson County”. Children from all over Jackson County have submitted their letters to Santa in hopes that ol’ Saint Nick will drop their desires under the tree. I have worked on this type of publication for a number of years, whether it be for the Sun, or other publications I have worked for. All I can say is that they are absolutely delightful. Take a look for yourself!
Christmas 2021 seems to be more of what we are all used to. On December 3rd the community came together to light the tree with hundreds in attendance. Shopping is all the chatter amongst those that are wanting to show their friends and loved ones how much they care. Everyone’s average calorie count is up significantly. Many radio stations have temporarily changed their genre from their normal track list to a selection of the holiday classics we have all grown to love. But yet, it still doesn’t seem the same.
As an adult we are all guilty of getting caught up in the hustle and bustle of the commercial celebration and lose track of what it is really about. It’s not about the gifts, the food, the colors, or even the tunes. And no, it’s not about spending time with loved ones either. The truth is, It’s about the child! The baby! The savior! It’s about the King!
Now before you jump out on a limb to accuse your ol’ pal Jayme of being a Scrooge, hold your horses. I love my time with my family and friends. I love seeing the children’s eyes light up in excitement of their latest gift. I enjoy the taste of Christmas and would even contemplate getting into a brawl or two over a Christmas tree cake. But all of these things should be considered optional, unlike the commercial holiday that has convinced many that it is.
I encourage you this Christmas to take into true consideration what it is really about. Prioritize the baby first and foremost, don’t get caught up in the stress, and let everything else fall into place thereafter.
Happy Birthday Jesus! And Merry Christmas Jackson County! From my family to yours.
