I remember as a young boy, when I got up early to go to school, my mother had prepared biscuits with molasses, bacon and eggs with cold milk, to fill us up before we left for school. She had already been up for hours to fix our food and begin the long day of washing all the clothes for the family. Later the same evening I came home to find clothes hanging on the old fence all away around our house and down the driveway. She stopped long enough to fix our dinner and continued working until we all went to bed that night. I never heard my mom complain about all the work she did. I never remember a day when we missed any meal and I never recall a time when I was not welcome in our home, even after I got married. Mom was one of the greatest people I ever knew! Likely many feel the same about their Mom. What a blessing it is to have a good, decent, hard-working lady to call Mom! This week we celebrate Mother's Day. My Mom has passed on, but I still remember. If your mother is still with you today, take time to thank her and to let her know you appreciate all the hard work she has done for you and your family. Happy Mother's Day to all!
Quite often we receive calls that someone has passed a counterfeit bill, usually a $20.00 or $100.00 bill, to someone at a store, restaurant, etc. In most cases, one can look at these bills and easily tell they are fake, or counterfeit bills. Some actually say on the paper they are fake money. Others have Chinese writing on the bill. In most cases, the paper used to print counterfeit bills obviously looks and feels different than real money. Real currency has multiple checkpoints to help determine that it is real. Take a minute and look at a real $20.00 or $100.00 bill so you can more easily see a bill that is counterfeit. Don't be taken by someone who is trying to steal items using fake money.
The speed limit on all roads is fifty-five miles per hour unless posted otherwise. There are few county roads that are safe to travel at that speed. Thirty-five miles per hour would be a much more practical speed for the county roads. When you meet an approaching vehicle on a narrow county road you should be prepared to slow to nearly a stop. Trucks with wide mirrors regularly collide when two vehicles pass, which costs a lot of money for the owners. More importantly, however, is the potential for injury to the occupants of these vehicles. Please be careful and drive responsibly.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to sixty-eight calls for service. We opened three criminal cases, investigated one traffic accident and arrested three individuals on various criminal offenses. We transported several patients with mental health issues to hospitals and waited on the courts. We appreciate the prayers and support from the people of Jackson County. God Bless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.