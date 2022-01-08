Happy New Year! I heard a new song about a Better Day coming. I am usually a "half-full; not half-empty'' type person. I believe the sun can shine a little brighter. Those rainbows can remind us all a little bit more. The clouds won't always remain, but will open up to allow the light to cover us all. To be sure, 2021 was a difficult and stressful year. Yet, somehow we managed to survive to begin a new year. Our Stuff the Cruiser program was a huge success! Perhaps this new year will bring positive changes that we can all enjoy. What do you wish for in the new year?
For every life lost last year, there was new life brought into this world. I wish for health, safety and happiness for all our youth. The Covid pandemic will hopefully become just another type of virus that we have learned to treat. I believe drug addicts can turn their lives around and I believe there is hope for people with mental illness. I pray for these people. I hope new opportunities come for those who struggle to pay the bills. I believe that our country still remembers the principles under which our country was formed and stands up for those principles. I pray for peace and prosperity for all. I pray that God will bless America one more time. I wish for love to abound in our world and hatred be left behind just like 2021.
Heroin has become more popular in Jackson County in the past months. Up until recently, the primary drug of abuse was narcotic pills and Meth. Heroin is much more likely to result in drug overdose death. Fentynol can be mixed with these drugs to increase their potency, ultimately resulting in more overdose deaths. Parents need to constantly talk to their family and children about illegal drugs and the bad consequences of using those drugs before they ever start down that bad road. Do something before it is too late!
For the people who sell these illegal drugs, I hope we can find a legal way to charge you for the terrible harm you bring to others. We have several people selling illegal drugs in our county. Most of them could care less about the people they sell to and most of them are only in it to support their own habits or make money. They are destroying our children and our families! If you or anyone you know is willing to help JCSO to make criminal cases on these dealers, I will pay you for your assistance. I pray that every drug dealer loses sleep, wondering not if, but when the police will take them away for their terrible crimes. We are charging many people for possession of illegal drugs, but the real problem continues to be the dealers. Ninety percent of all criminal activity is directly or indirectly connected to illegal drug activity, so help us out. Someone once said, "It takes guts to make a change." I need some people with guts.
Get ready for Winter. New windshield wipers, thawed out windows, good tires, full gas tanks and blankets in the car, etc. will prepare you for snow and ice. It is always best, when possible, to stay off the roadways if they are snow and ice covered. Allow the road departments to clean up the roads before you make any unnecessary trips. It costs a great deal to repair damage to vehicles. The loss of one life or the serious injury to one person is too much, so be careful and don't take unnecessary risks.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and two calls for service. We investigated seven traffic accidents and arrested four individuals for various criminal offenses. We worked with our road departments and waited on the courts. Happy New Year from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. God bless!
