Happy post 4th of July. I have so much respect and admiration for the men and women who serve our country. Our country could not exist but by the grace of God and the strength of our military. We have so much to be thankful for, in a country where we have freedom. I know there are many problems in our nation today, but I still believe our forefathers were inspired to write an incredible document that sets America apart and allows us all the opportunity to live in peace and happiness and allows us the right to work and enjoy the fruits of our labor. God Bless America!
The thieves are running wild! Over the weekend a bicycle and a tan colored passenger were seen attempting to steal items in Sandgap. Video footage revealed some information on the thieves, but they left without stealing anything. Another person's home was about to be burglarized when neighbors observed the perpetrators, who ran off. In the Letterbox community, thieves stole a house full of furniture and a tractor and gooseneck trailer. We are working hard to address these problems; however, we are unable to be at all places at all times. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we encourage everyone to be very alert to protect your property. No one should have to live in fear of someone breaking into their homes and stealing items the victim has bought and paid for. Install alarm and video equipment on your property and keep an eye on the homes around you. Take a stand against illegal activity and keep us informed. We appreciate your support.
If you have car trouble and break down, always immediately make arrangements to get the vehicle off the roadway. When we get a call on vehicles abandoned in the roadway, we usually tow those vehicles, utilizing our wrecker list. You should call our dispatch center at 606-287-9979 when you have a breakdown letting them know your intention to move the vehicle. It could save you some money.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's responded to one-hundred and eight calls for service. We investigated ten traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and arrested one individual. We appreciate the support and the prayers of all our citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.