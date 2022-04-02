Happy Spring. Even though it may not seem like it with the air temperature, the grass is starting to green up, the trees are starting to bud and the frogs are hollering. Spring for us in the Fiscal Court means Paving Season. We are expecting to see Contractors begin this week on the roads we did not get resurfaced last year. The roads that will be laid this year have been approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and will be paid for with Flex Funds. This is a total reimbursable project for us which means we pave the roads selected, pay for them and then get reimbursed. We usually get enough Flex Funds to pave about 3 miles of road per year. We maintain around 600 miles of road but we will take all the help we can get. Asphalt will more than likely go up soon so we are glad to get an early start. It was costing us around $100,000 per year last year to pave a road. I'm afraid to know what it will be this year with oil prices hitting record highs. We have a list of roads that need attention. We will do our best to attend to them as soon as we can afford to.
I have had several people ask me about the current situation with outdoor burning. At this time, we don't have our own County wide burn ban on but we are following the States burn ban guidelines. Right now, under the States protocol you are allowed to burn outdoors from 6 pm to 6 am. You need to be 100 feet away from wooded areas at all time while burning. Also, it's best to stay with any fire that you start until it is safely burnt out and don't burn at all on a windy day. The conditions are mostly dry right now and it would be easy for a fire to get out. We have had several fires lately and don't want to see anyone lose any property or suffer injury that could have been prevented. Always use good judgement when burning outdoors. If you’re unsure about what you are burning feel free to call me and I will do my best to assist you.
Lastly, I want to encourage you to get out and check out our new, as well as long established, local businesses. We have had several pop up over the last few months and still have more to go. I am excited for anyone that steps out to start a business. It also says a lot about businesses that have survived the past 3 years. If we all could shop local as much as we can, we will see our established businesses thrive and new ones come to town. I am thankful for anyone that wants to operate a small business in Jackson County. We are here to help and want you to thrive. Call me if I can be of assistance.
Have a Blessed week.
