According to the London-Laurel Co. Economic Development Authority, Harbor Freight, a privately held discount tool and equipment retailer, will soon open a location in London, KY on Tuesday, January 19th, 2020. The store will be located on Highway 192, just across from Legacy Nissan. This is the second location Harbor Freight has opened in a neighboring town, with the first location being in Richmond, KY. According to their website, Harbor Freight buys their top quality tools from the same factories that supply our competitors. We cut out the middleman and pass the savings to you!

