Hardy Koch was born August 8, 1968 in Germany and departed this life Sunday February 13, 2022 at his residence in Annville, Kentucky being 53 years of age. He was the son of the late Werner Heussner and Ursella Koch.
Hardy is survived by his wife Mary Ann Creech of Annville, Ky. and a daughter Destiny Cox of Michigan also a step daughter Samantha Platt of Somerset, Kentucky and a step son Soloman Creech of Annville, KY and by 4 sisters: Viola McQueen, Richmond, Kentucky, Heike Lindemayer of New Mexico, Louisa Lindebayer and Honnie Lindemayer both of Germany. He is also survived by 3 step grandchildren and a special friend Lois Vaughn and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Hardy was also preceded in death by his brother, Heino Lindemayer and sister, Rosel Mersinger.
A Memorial service Saturday February 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the residence 1234 Asa Flat Road, Annville, Kentucky 40402. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
