Harlan “Hook” Lynch was born May 7, 1950 in Clay County and departed this life Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his residence, being 70 years of age. He was the son of the late Conley & Beulah (Whicker) Lynch.
“Hook” is survived by his girlfriend and caregiver, Mae Hatton of McKee; three children, Christie (Richard) Robinson of Paint Lick, Danny Dale Lynch and Derek Lynch both of Richmond and one grandson, Noah Robinson of Paint Lick. He is also survived by the following siblings, Wilma Parker of Annville, Geraldine (Harold “Pud”) Turner of McKee, Ann Helton of London, Lyndon “Lenny” (Lula) Lynch of McKee and Ronald “Babe” (Nadine) Lynch of West Union, OH.
In addition to his parents, “Hook” was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Cordie Lynch Day, Luther Lynch, Leon Lynch, Harlos Lynch, Lawson “Bud” Lynch and Donald “Duck” Lynch.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, March 26, 2021 at “Hook’s” daughters residence in Paint Lick with Bro. Jimmy Ward officiating. Burial to follow in the Lynch & Wilson Cemetery in Annville. Pallbearers: Danny Lynch, Derek Lynch, Ronnie Lynch, Chad Lynch and Tommy Rowland. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
