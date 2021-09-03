Harlin Ward was born January 22, 1948 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, at the age of 73. He was the son of the late Vernis & Lizzie (Stuart) Ward.
Harlin is survived by two children, Holly (Neal) Broadus of Berea and James Ward (Rachel Hughes) of Tyner. He is also survived by the following siblings, Barbara Smith of Surprise, AZ, Ruth (Robert) Burch of South Jordan, UT, Bernard (Brenda) Ward of Tyner, Harold (Merly) Ward of Annville and Marti (Tim) Roberts of Annville. Harlis was blessed with five grandchildren, Brandon Broadus, Kayla Broadus, Peyton Ward, Ashley Lakes & Aliyah Emler; by one great grandson, Jaxon McQueen and by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Harlin was also preceded in death by his wife Pamela Ward and by two sisters, Maywood Gabbard and Loretta Ward and by a nephew, Randy Smith.
Harlin was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. He was retired from Jackson Energy.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer and Bro. Jason Moore officiating. Burial to follow in the Moore Cemetery. Pallbearers: Peyton Ward, Shannon Ward, Mike Ward, Sean Ward, Tim Roberts & Cody Roberts. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.