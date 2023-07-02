Harold Baldwin was born February 11, 1962, in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, June 12, 2023, at his residence in McKee, being 61 years of age. He was the son of Ralph Baldwin of Gray Hawk and of the late Wanda (Campbell) Baldwin.
Harold is survived by his wife, Faye Baldwin of McKee; by his daughter, Emily Alexander of Red Lick and by two step children, Dustin Tankersley of Annville and Natasha Rowland of McKee. He is also survived by a brother, Doyle (Paula) Baldwin of Somerset, and by two sisters, Lora (Rob) Wixom of Annville and Marlene Baldwin of McKee. He was blessed with six step grand-children.
In addition to his mother, Harold was also preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Adkins and Valerie Baldwin.
Graveside services will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Huff Cemetery with Bro. Shane Gabbard and Bro. Garland Gabbard officiating. Pallbearers: Michael Rowland, Boyd Sparks, Keith Sparks, Doyle Baldwin, Gary Langford & David LaPlant. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
