Harold Browning was born October 25, 1946 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his residence in Annville at the age of 75. He was the son of the late Herbert & Fanny (York) Browning.
Harold married the love of his life Louise (Napier) Browning on July 12, 1967. In addition to his wife, Harold is also survived by three children, Shelia (Chris) Clemons of Annville, Jeff (Nikki) Browning of McKee and Bryan (Angela) Browning of Richmond. He was blessed with the following grandchildren, Keeley (Josh) Smith, Briana (Austin) Tuttle, Drew Bingham, Brandon Clemons, Lexie Browning, Canaan Browning, Braxton Clemons, Ashton Clemons, Kailee Clemons, Kadence Browning and Keaston Browning and by the following great grandchildren, Caleb Smith, Kamdin Smith, Reid Smith, Brooks Tuttle, Brynlee Tuttle and Richard Clemons.
In addition to his parents, Harold was also preceded in death by two siblings, Jack Browning and Shirley Browning and by a nephew, David Browning.
Harold was retired from Carpenter’s Trucking after 30 plus years as a diesel mechanic.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard and Bro. Ashton Clemmons conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Ingram Cemetery. Pallbearers: Brian Lakes, Delbert Wagner, Dale Vaughn, Brian Murray, Tim Anderson, Kevin Huff, Mark Hellard, Shawn Collins and Justin Wagner. Honorary pallbearers: Scottie Tussey, Lewis Maggard, Tim Anderson, Drew Bingham, Canaan Browning, Braxton Clemons, Ashton Clemons, Josh Smith, Austin Tuttle, Matthew Watkins and Kadence Harold Browning. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.