Howard Walker McQueen was born July 28, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Walker & Lellie (Holcomb) McQueen.
Howard is survived by four sons, William Joel Hall (Bobbie Montgomery) of London, Gene McQueen (Theresa) of Tyner, Clifford McQueen (and friend Joy Collins) of McKee and John McQueen (Patty) of Tyner. He is also survived by two sisters, Nadine Moore and Wavelene Lakes and by two brothers, Glennwood McQueen and Darrell McQueen all of Annville. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Howard was also preceded in death by his wife, Curtie S McQueen; daughter, Veronica Lee “Muff” McQueen; granddaughter, Shena Lynn Montgomery and by two brothers, Bill McQueen and Wayne Leon McQueen.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer and Bro. Jason Moore officiating. Burial to follow in the Walker McQueen Cemetery. Pallbearers: Korey Justice, Brandon, Sam, Justin & Cody McQueen, and Charles Allen. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
