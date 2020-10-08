Harold Kirby

   Harold Wayne Kirby was born June 30, 1958 in Lexington, KY and departed this life Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 62 years of age. He was the son of the late Johnny Kirby and JoAnn (Walters) Kirby.

   Wayne is survived by his wife, Vicki Kirby of Richmond and by two sons, Robert (Bobby) Kirby of Winchester and Josiah Lane Dawson both of Richmond.  He is also survived by a sister, Martha Ann Sparks of Berea. He was blessed with a grandson, Jaxson Kirby and by a host of other grandchildren and one great grandchild.

   In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Kirby.

Funeral service 6:30 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Ark of Mercy Church in Winchester with Bro. Brian Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in the Allumbaugh Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

