Harry Jerome Nicholson was born May 28, 1939, in Laurel County and departed this life Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence at the age of 83. He was the son of the late James Pearl Nicholson and Maxie (Chesnut) Nicholson.
Harry is survived by his wife of 61 ½ years, Ramona “Cricket” (Moore) Nicholson of Annville and by two children, Ralonda Nicholson and Wade (Debbie) Nicholson both of Annville. He is also survived by two sisters, Imogene Lincks of London and Lena Cornett of Lexington. Harry was blessed with four grandchildren, Cailin (Darryl) Booker, Colby (Kayla) Nicholson, Kira (Justin) Owens and Kelsey (Derrick) Craft and by three grandchildren, Deja Booker, Korbin Booker and Luka Nicholson.
In addition to his parents, Harry was also preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Nicholson and by two sisters, Lettie Brown and Mary Ruth Manis.
Harry was a member of the Tyner Community Church.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Cornett’s Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Mitchell Ball officiating. Pallbearers: Colby Nicholson, Darryl Booker, Justin Owens, Derrick Craft, Ben Gilbert and Sam Estridge. Honorary pallbearers: Wendall Bert Summers, Bub Ward, Tommy Eversole, Herman Eversole and J.B. Estridge. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
