Information provided by the owner:
Her name is Lennon. She is a white siberian husky with beautiful blue eyes. She has a pink collar and a husky shaped tag hanging from her collar. Our information is on the back of that tag but we can be reached at 6064939158 and 6064939232 anytime day or night if she is found.
She talks a lot, is very friendly and very smart. She's be 1 year old in December. She ran off from pond lick road. If anyone finds her she answers to her name and will come to you if you say, "Wanna TREAT!?"
