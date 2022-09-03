Hazel Jones Harrison of Deer Stable, KY was born September 13, 1928. After a long and full life, she went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2022, being 93 years and 11 months old.
Hazel was the daughter of James & China (Callahan) Jones and the wife of James W. “Bill” Harrison. Hazel & Bill were married 64 years and had seven children.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Garry Lee Harrison, her son in law, Boyce Harris, her sister, Lizzie Casteel and her brothers, Dewey & Fred Jones.
She is survived by six children:
James C. & Wilma (Messer) Harrison of Sand Gap,
Gail (Hurst) Harrison wife of Garry of Walker’s Branch,
Doris Ann Harris of Berea,
Brenda & George Clark of Lecanto, Florida,
Arnold & Roxanne Harrison of Sand Gap,
Dwight & Teresa (Brewer) Harrison of Indian Creek and
Karen & Terry Joe Clark of Berea.
Hazel is also survived by: 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by 1 niece & 2 nephews of her Jones Family and 7 nieces & 7 nephews of her Harrison Family.
When given the opportunity, Hazel enjoyed traveling. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, hunting gensing and yard sales.
Hazel was a life long member of the Sand Gap United Baptist Church and was known for her kindness and for putting others well being before her own.
Hazel retired from the R.J. Reynolds Company. She ran a grocery store and was a school bus monitor for many years. She often said the happiest part of her life was being stay-at-home mom and caring for her children.
Her passing leaves a big gap in our family and she will be sorely missed.
Funeral service will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Moore and Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Graveside will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Jones Family Cemetery at Deer’s Stable with Bro. Bruce Harrison officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers: Paul Jones, Michael Casteel. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.