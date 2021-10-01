Hazel Marie Jackson was born February 1, 1964 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her residence at the age of 57. She was the daughter of the late Arvel Rader & Betty Jean (Clark) Garrett.
Hazel is survived by two children, Travis Jackson and Cassondra Jackson both of McKee. She is also survived by the following siblings, Darvel Lee Rader, Dwight Rader, Brian Rader, Carol Maupin, Sharon Young and Sandra Rader all of McKee, Hazel Jordan of Oklahoma and Bessie King of Gray Hawk. She was blessed with two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband, Verlon Dale Jackson and by a brother, Jeffrey Wayne Rader.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Jackson Family Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.