Hazel Marie “Lillian” Ramsey
Hazel Marie “Lillian” Ramsey, 84, widow of Herbert Ramsey of Richmond, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at Baptist Health in Richmond, KY.
Hazel was born on August 8, 1938 in Booneville, Kentucky to the late Mack and Ollie Venable Strong. She was a member of the Richmond House of Prayer. She was a good Christian woman who loved the lord. . She enjoyed cooking and canning as well as flowers. She also loved all kids and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Hazel is survived by two sons, Doyle Ramsey (Helen) of Mt. Vernon, KY and Daniel Ramsey (Traci) of Richmond, KY; three daughters, Patricia “Pat” Ramsey Conner of Richmond, KY, Drucilla Ramsey Hayes (John) of Richmond, KY and Lisa Ramsey Hook (Charles) of Waco, KY. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; Michael Dean Ramsey, Tyler Ramsey, David Ramsey, Joe Ramsey, Dustan Ramsey,Brent Ramsey, Kara Ramsey, Rodney Conner, Tina Conner, Crystal Madden, Melissa Brubaker and Elizabeth Hook; 20 great grandchildren; Tylie Ramsey, Rylan Ramsey, Taydan Ramsey, Jadon Ramsey, Bentlee Ramsey, Tom Ramsey, Jackson Boss Ramsey, Paisley Ramsey, Dillon Conner, Justin Conner, Alexis Denton, Cason Conner, Addison Conner, Alyssa Mills, Cameron Poynter, Jason Brubaker, Kyle Brubaker, Kaitlyn Brubaker, Ella Northcort and Ethan Northcort.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Ramsey and son Michael Keith Ramsey.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Owen Moody and Bro. Dean Strong officiating the services. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Madison Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
