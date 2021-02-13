Hazel Toler was born August 10, 1934 in Sand Gap and departed this life Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, being 86 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Wylie & Laura (Rose) Gabbard.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Toler and the following brothers and sisters, Lewis, Bill, Jessie, Bud, Andrew, Denver, McKinley, Leslie, Ada, Effie, Sarah-Liz and Christine Gabbard.
Hazel loved children and flowers and spent her life caring for nieces, nephews and other children throughout the years and growing beautiful flowers. She developed such special bonds with some children, she considered them her own.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Rob Morris conducting the service. Burial to follow in the Wylie Gabbard Cemetery. Pallbearers: Marvin Dale Gabbard, Randy Gabbard, Kenneth Gabbard, Ronnie Toler and Greg Williams, Marvin “Cracker” Mullins. Honorary pallbearers: The many children she cared for throughout the years. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
