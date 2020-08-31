The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported on Monday August 31, 2020 documenting several new confirmed cases in Jackson County and Clay County.
Jackson County: Eighteen new confirmed cases, eleven probable cases, eleven recovered
Clay County: Ten new confirmed cases (nine with Manchester FCI, one in the community), one probable case, four recovered
Rockcastle County: Four new confirmed cases, three new probable cases, five recovered.
