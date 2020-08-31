Jackson County Sun Covid Update

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported on Monday August 31, 2020 documenting several new confirmed cases in Jackson County and Clay County. 

Jackson County: Eighteen new confirmed cases, eleven probable cases, eleven recovered 

Clay County:  Ten new confirmed cases (nine with Manchester FCI, one in the community), one probable case, four recovered

 Rockcastle County:  Four new confirmed cases, three new probable cases, five recovered. 

