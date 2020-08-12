Jackson County Sun Covid Update

As of 3:30 pm, August 11th, we are saddened to report the COVID-19 related death of a 95 year old woman in Clay County. This is the 6th COVID-19 related death in Clay County and 19th COVID-19 related death in our district. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. There are no additional COVID-19 updates in Clay County.

COVID Map 08_12_20

There is 1 new confirmed and 1 recovered COVID-19 case in Jackson County. Of the active cases in Jackson County, 2 are still in the hospital.

There are 4 new confirmed and 4 recovered COVID-19 cases in Rockcastle County.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you