As of 3:30 pm, August 11th, we are saddened to report the COVID-19 related death of a 95 year old woman in Clay County. This is the 6th COVID-19 related death in Clay County and 19th COVID-19 related death in our district. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. There are no additional COVID-19 updates in Clay County.
There is 1 new confirmed and 1 recovered COVID-19 case in Jackson County. Of the active cases in Jackson County, 2 are still in the hospital.
There are 4 new confirmed and 4 recovered COVID-19 cases in Rockcastle County.
