The Cumberland Valley Health Department reported mthe following on January 19, 2021:

"We are saddened to report the twenty-third COVID-19 related death in Clay County and twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County (57 deaths overall in our district).

In Clay County, the individual was a 79 year old male.

In Jackson County, the individuals were an 83 year old male and an 86 year old male.  Below are the rest of our updates (these include updates from the 3-day weekend). Please let me know if you have any questions.

Clay:

  • Community: 21 confirmed, 7 probable, 37 recovered
  • FCI Manchester: 2 confirmed (all inmates)
    • Total: 23 confirmed, 7 probable, 37 recovered

Jackson: 19 confirmed, 2 probable, 38 recovered

Rockcastle: 7 confirmed, 19 probable, 54 recovered"

