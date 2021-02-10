JC Sun Breaking Corona

We are saddened to report the twenty-eighth COVID-19 related death in Jackson County (69 deaths overall in our district). The individual was a 71 year old male.

 Below are the rest of our updates. Please let me know if you have any questions.

 Clay:

  • Community: 3 confirmed, 5 probable, 6 recovered
  • Manchester FCI: 5 confirmed (all inmates)
    • In total: 8 confirmed, 5 probable, 6 recovered

 Jackson: 1 confirmed, 2 probable, 10 recovered

 Rockcastle: 1 confirmed, 5 probable, 9 recovered

