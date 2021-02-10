We are saddened to report the twenty-eighth COVID-19 related death in Jackson County (69 deaths overall in our district). The individual was a 71 year old male.
Below are the rest of our updates. Please let me know if you have any questions.
Clay:
- Community: 3 confirmed, 5 probable, 6 recovered
- Manchester FCI: 5 confirmed (all inmates)
- In total: 8 confirmed, 5 probable, 6 recovered
Jackson: 1 confirmed, 2 probable, 10 recovered
Rockcastle: 1 confirmed, 5 probable, 9 recovered
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.