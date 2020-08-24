Jackson County Sun Covid Update

Our report today (August 24, 2020) includes cases received over the weekend.  We are saddened to report the first COVID-19 death in Rockcastle County, that of a 79 year old female who passed away Saturday, August 22nd.  

 Clay County:  One new confirmed case (from FCI Manchester), six recovered

Jackson County: One new confirmed case, thirteen new probable cases, one recovered

Rockcastle County:  One new confirmed case, one death, ten recovered. 

