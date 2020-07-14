The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports that as of 3:00 pm, July 14th, there are 3 active cases right now in Jackson County, of which 2 are hospitalized.
The CVDHD also reported that there are 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 probable COVID-19 case in Clay County. There are 31 active cases right now, with 2 hospitalized. 2 cases are associated with Clay County Sheriff’s Office. 1 confirmed and 1 probable case are associated with Manchester Police Department.
There is 1 new probable COVID-19 cases and 2 new recovered COVID-19 cases in Rockcastle County.
