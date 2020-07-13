The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports a total of seven new confirmed cases from Saturday, July 11 through Monday, July 13. Here is a breakdown by county:
Jackson County: No new cases, two hospitalized, three cases recovered
Clay County: Six confirmed cases, three currently hospitalized, four cases recovered,
Rockcastle County: One new confirmed case, two probable cases, three cases recovered
Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
