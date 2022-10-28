Helen Hays went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2022. She was born in Kentucky on March 9, 1922. She lived to be 100 years old. Helen loved growing up in Kentucky and walking to the Springs with her brother. She was very devoted to the Lord. A loving wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, and great-great grandma. She loved to make quilts and gift them to her family. She was always there with her love and guidance for her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years Delbert Hays. Also preceding her in death were her parents Lee and Bernece Creech; sister Maxille Creech; brother and sister-in-law Arvel and Iona Creech; granddaughter Machell Marcum; grandson Gary Marcum Jr.; stepmother Virgil Taylor Creech, and two great grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Gary and Melissa Marcum; daughter and son-in-law Connie and Bill Carmack; stepbrother and wife Gary and Annette Taylor; grandsons Dan (Trelena) Carmack, Tim (Susie) Carmack, Marty Marcum, Randy (Becky) Carmack, and Jason Marcum; granddaughters Kathy (Terry) Miller and Kary Marcum; great granddaughters Holly, Sara, Meagan, Melissa, Katie, Rylea, Amber, Savana, Leighanne, Brianna, and Amelia; great grandsons Robert, Jezdan, Brandon, and Eric; with many great-great grandchildren, and biological niece Sarah Boyce.
Family will receive guests from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Helen may be made to Miami Shores Baptist Church to be used for the food bank, 4000 Vance Rd, Moraine, OH 45439.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.