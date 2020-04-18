Helen Hisel was born October 6, 1932 in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, being 87 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Wolford & Martha Jane (Lamb) Rose.
Helen is survived by two children, Wayne Hisel (and Beverly) of McKee and Gracie Tussey (and Scottie) of McKee. She was blessed with a grandson, Brian Tussey.
In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, Ermon Hisel and by a host of brothers and sisters.
Helen was a member of the Hisel Holiness Church.
