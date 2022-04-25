While helping ones self is no new trend it has become much more prevalent in the age of self promotion. Placing self front and center has grown exponentially with the social media age of self exploitation. While the need to eat well, exercise and generally make sure one’s well being is settled we have taken it to far in many aspects.
A quick search will find a multitude of books, forums, blogs, pages and broadcast dedicated to the betterment of self. They promise everything from financial gain, spiritual enlightenment, mental clarity and whiz bang diets. They will sell you a cure to any issue they can proactively create. The movement like many may have had good intentions. The ideal of well being is a legitimate one but self help has been perverted into selfishness at the cost of others sinking around us. While we may not directly contribute to the downfall of others we are so self absorbed we ignore it.
It affects relationships, friendships, churches and military services. All these depend on one giving selflessly to another. The ultimate measure is to give to those around you. Self sacrifice is a fleeting trait that results in all of us being less connected. We have become so self absorbed that we must get ours before thinking of others. We pass by neighbors, brush off family and completely ignore others needs all while rushing home to hide away on our phones. Self help has been hijacked into selfishness by convincing us that we have to place ourselves above all else.
Many in the self help industry don’t wish to see you succeed in pulling yourself up by the bootstraps. If they can keep you convinced you need fixing and comparing yourself to others they will retain a hold in a multi million dollar industry. We can all eat a few less fried potatoes, squeeze in a mile and take a day off occasionally to relax but many experts in the help field have painted us all as victims. We find ourselves perpetually always looking to find a new level or becoming hopeless because we are portrayed as failures. Help others, share your knowledge, know how and lend a hand. You might just find the key to self improvement is standing on someone else’s foundation you help lay.
