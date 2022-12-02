While Kentucky's economy continues to grow rapidly, Gov. Beshear understands that Kentucky families are affected by record gas prices and the higher costs of consumer goods, and he is working to provide as much relief as he can.
The Governor also continues to outline assistance programs that Kentuckians should research to see if they could financially benefit their families. See the list of assistance programs below.
Assistance Programs
- The Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund can assist renters with up to 15 months of past due and future utility bills. Renters and landlords can view a complete list of requirements and apply for rental assistance through stopmyeviction.org or teamkyhherf.ky.gov. Assistance is available for up to 12 months of past-due rent and utility bills and three months of future payments. Lexington area residents can apply for rental assistance through the Fayette County program at covid19renterhelp.org.
- The Homeowner Assistance Fund is another important resource for Kentucky households. This program was created to help homeowners adversely impacted by COVID-19 avoid foreclosure or loss of utility services, very similar to the eviction relief fund for renters. Qualified homeowners can visit teamkyhaf.ky.gov to apply for up to $35,000 in assistance to help with delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners and/or flood insurance, homeowners association fees and utility costs. If approved, the funds will be paid as a grant directly to mortgage servicers, utility companies, county property tax administrators, insurance agencies or homeowners associations.
- In December 2021, the FCC launched the Affordable Connectivity Program. This is a long-term, $14 billion program to ensure our people can afford the internet services they need for work, school, health care and more. Qualifying households can receive a monthly benefit up to $30 per household. For more information or to apply, visit fcc.gov/acp.
- Another important resource for families with children is the Kentucky Child Care Assistance Program. This program helps eligible families pay for child care. You can access more information on this program through kynect. It is easy to apply and will be an important resource for families during the summer months.
- Local Community Action Agencies across the state offer a wide range of resources, including food security, transportation, home energy, senior support and more. Visit capky.org to find a location near you or to learn more.
- The Kentucky Prescription Assistance Program helps Kentuckians who cannot afford prescription medications access drug manufacturer and pharmacy assistance programs. A network of more than 250 advocates across the commonwealth serves Kentuckians with access to free or reduced-cost medications as well as other basic needs like housing, food and medical equipment. Click here to learn more.
- For help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan costs, click here and learn about how the program lowers drug costs for qualified individuals.
