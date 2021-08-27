The Henderson County Junior Chef Team won the Junior Chef championship cook off Friday at the Kentucky State Fair. The competition is part of the Kentucky Proud Farm to School Program. Pictured are, from left, Bill Wickliffe of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) Farm to School Program, Henderson County team members Jasmine Satcher, Elijah LeDoux, Tyler Brocato, and Mark "Drew” Neal, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles and Tina Garland of the KDA’s Farm to School Program. The Henderson County students received $12,000 culinary scholarships to Sullivan University. (Kentucky Department of Agriculture photo).