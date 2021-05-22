Herbert D.C. “Doodle Bug” McKinney was born February 3, 1956 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Tuesday May 11, 2021 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late Alex and Corarean Isaacs McKinney.
He is survived by the following siblings, Z.T. McKinney, McKee, Kentucky, Jeffery McKinney, Berea, Kentucky, Travis and Mary McKinney, Sand Gap, Kentucky, James McKinney, McKee, Kentucky and David and Angela McKinney, McKee, Kentucky, Ginger & Bill Gibson of Tyner, Kentucky and Crystal & Tim Edwards of McKee, Kentucky. He is also survived several nieces and nephews and friends.
He was of the Holiness Faith.
Funeral service 1:00 P.M. Friday May 14, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McKinney and Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating with burial in the Russell Flat Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
