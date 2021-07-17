Hershel Golden was born June 4, 1951 in Bell County and departed this life Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his residence, at the age of 70. He was the son of the late James “Jimmy” Golden and Eliza (Allen) Golden.
Hershel is survived by his wife, Judy (Bowman) Golden of McKee and by three daughters, Tammy Richardson of McKee, Diana (Ben) Shellaberger of Lima, OH and Julie Golden and Jason of Berea. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, Briana Eversole, A.J. Richardson, James T. Shellaberger, Hunter Richardson, Harley Davidson, Jacob Lay, Matthew Shellaberger & Emma Lay; by three great grandchildren, Leah, Dexter & Cooper. He is also survived by a brother, Jack (Teresa) Golden of McKee; by three sisters, Wanda (Larry) Davis and Darlene (Shane) Rose of McKee and Loretta (Paul) Rose of Annville and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Hershel was also preceded in death by three siblings, James Thomas Golden, Ernest Speed Golden and Mary “Button” Golden.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Bowman Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
