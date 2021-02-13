Hershel Rose was born October 11, 1959 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Thursday February 4, 2021 at his residence being 61 years of age. He was the son of the late Cecil Rose and his mother Reba Dale Rose of McKee.
Hershel is survived by his wife Rita Vaughn Rose and by two daughters, Ashley Cole and Daniel and Kasey Eversole and Matt also by on granddaughter Bree Rose Eversole. Hershel is also survived by his mother Reba Dale Rose and a sister Reda Faye McKinney and Dalph also by two nephews, Clifton McKinney and Linda, Matthew McKinney and Toshia McKinney and by one great nephew Bailey McKinney and two great nieces Brittany McKinney and Destiney McKinney.
Funeral services for Hershel Rose is 3:30 P.M. Sunday February 7, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Lenny Jones and Bro. Mike McKinney officiating with burial in the Vaughn-Parrett Cemetery. Pallbearers were Clifton, Matthew, Bailey, & Dalph McKinney, Caleb Mink, Daniel Cole, Matt Eversole and James Tyree. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.