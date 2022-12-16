Obit Candles

Hershel Turner, 75 of Brodhead, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky. Husband of Malinda Baldwin Caldwell. He was born March 5, 1947, in Madison County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Denson and Hazel Combs Turner. He was a retired employee of Trane Company in Lexington, Kentucky. Hershel loved and enjoyed his family. He also enjoyed squirrel hunting. He enjoyed going to flea markets. He loved to ride his side by side with family and friends. Hershel was blessed to enjoy riding all day on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, along with his cousin Darrell Combs and friends before going back to Darrell's house for supper. This was just hours before Hershel developed complications from a heart ailment

Family members include:

Wife, Malinda

Stepchildren: Teresa & Husband, Fred Morris

Bobby Dean Caldwell

Billy Gene & Wife Maggie Caldwell

Three Brothers: Voyd & Wife Eula Turner

Noal "Skip" & Wife, Patricia Turner

Johnny Dale Turner

Four Step Grandchildren: Danny Ray Taylor, Kelvin Taylor, Joseph Caldwell & Mickey Taylor

12 Step Grandchildren: Adreona, Ashton, Airibella, Aspen, Paisley, Wyatt, Kolston, Aaliyah, Deegan, Luciena, Bentley & Ravynn

 

He was preceded in death by Parents, Denson & Hazel Combs Turner

One Son, Michael Shane Turner

One Sister, Carolyn Faye Turner

 

Date & Time of Funeral: 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Place of Services: McKnight Funeral Home Chapel, 147 Main St. Crab Orchard, KY

Officiating: Bro. Darrell Combs

Place of Burial: Crab Orchard Cemetery

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 6th from 12 Noon until 2 PM Funeral Time at McKnight Funeral Home

Pallbearers Include: Bentley Taylor, Bobby Dean Caldwell, Danny Ray Taylor, Kelvin Taylor, Joseph Caldwell, Mickey Taylor

Honorary Pallbearers: Willie Carpenter, Ray Lainhart, Tommy Cole & Darrell Comb 

An online guest book in memory of Hershel is available at www.mcknightfuneralhome.com

 

Recommended for you