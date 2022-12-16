Hershel Turner, 75 of Brodhead, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky. Husband of Malinda Baldwin Caldwell. He was born March 5, 1947, in Madison County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Denson and Hazel Combs Turner. He was a retired employee of Trane Company in Lexington, Kentucky. Hershel loved and enjoyed his family. He also enjoyed squirrel hunting. He enjoyed going to flea markets. He loved to ride his side by side with family and friends. Hershel was blessed to enjoy riding all day on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, along with his cousin Darrell Combs and friends before going back to Darrell's house for supper. This was just hours before Hershel developed complications from a heart ailment
Family members include:
Wife, Malinda
Stepchildren: Teresa & Husband, Fred Morris
Bobby Dean Caldwell
Billy Gene & Wife Maggie Caldwell
Three Brothers: Voyd & Wife Eula Turner
Noal "Skip" & Wife, Patricia Turner
Johnny Dale Turner
Four Step Grandchildren: Danny Ray Taylor, Kelvin Taylor, Joseph Caldwell & Mickey Taylor
12 Step Grandchildren: Adreona, Ashton, Airibella, Aspen, Paisley, Wyatt, Kolston, Aaliyah, Deegan, Luciena, Bentley & Ravynn
He was preceded in death by Parents, Denson & Hazel Combs Turner
One Son, Michael Shane Turner
One Sister, Carolyn Faye Turner
Date & Time of Funeral: 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Place of Services: McKnight Funeral Home Chapel, 147 Main St. Crab Orchard, KY
Officiating: Bro. Darrell Combs
Place of Burial: Crab Orchard Cemetery
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 6th from 12 Noon until 2 PM Funeral Time at McKnight Funeral Home
Pallbearers Include: Bentley Taylor, Bobby Dean Caldwell, Danny Ray Taylor, Kelvin Taylor, Joseph Caldwell, Mickey Taylor
Honorary Pallbearers: Willie Carpenter, Ray Lainhart, Tommy Cole & Darrell Comb
An online guest book in memory of Hershel is available at www.mcknightfuneralhome.com
