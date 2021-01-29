Highest COVID-19 related Death Total for a Single Day in KY Reported

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 2,947
New deaths today: 69
Positivity rate: 9.04%
Total deaths: 3,611
Currently hospitalized: 1,561
Currently in ICU: 370
Currently on ventilator: 205
Governor Beshear reported 2,947 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 355,877 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.04 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 498 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 69 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,611. That’s the highest ever single-day total.
As of Thursday, 1,561 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 370 are in the ICU, and 205 are on ventilators. At least 42,684 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Daviess and Greenup. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 433.
To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.
