You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Highest COVID-19 related Death Total for a Single Day in KY Reported

JC Sun Breaking Corona

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,947

New deaths today: 69

Positivity rate: 9.04%

Total deaths: 3,611

Currently hospitalized: 1,561

Currently in ICU: 370

Currently on ventilator: 205

Governor Beshear reported 2,947 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 355,877 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.04 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 498 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 69 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,611. That’s the highest ever single-day total.

As of Thursday, 1,561 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 370 are in the ICU, and 205 are on ventilators. At least 42,684 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

 

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Daviess and Greenup. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 433.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you

Latest e-Edition