HWY 89 Work

KY 89 in Jackson County between the mile points of 13.354 (intersection with Hooten RD) and 15.594 (intersection with Indian Springs LN ). Will be closed to through traffic from July 13th to July 15th between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. for cross drain replacement and slide repair.

