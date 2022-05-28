Hilbert Henry Krans, age 97 of Annville was born July 8, 1924 and departed this life Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Krans; by brothers, Gerald Krans and his wife Grace and Robert Krans and his wife Margaret.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Annville & Medlock Cemetery in Annville. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.