In the midst of a coming presidential election year, we take a look over the next four weeks at my suggestions for Best Presidents of the Modern Age (twentieth-century to present). By the time we have a newly elected president we’ll revisit the subject with my picks for Worst Presidents of the Modern Age. Spoiler Alert: The criminal occupant of 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue is a shoe-in for victory in round two.
None other than the late LTC Jeff Cooper (whom you’ve read me write so much about) was of the opinion T.R. (no one called him “Teddy” to his face) was only eclipsed by Washington as our Greatest President of All-Time. I am a fan of T.R., but in my older days his star has dimmed in my eyes due to his later years; more on that later.
President Theodore Roosevelt was unabashedly an “America First” president. His most significant foreign policy achievement was the so-called “Roosevelt Corollary.” The Roosevelt Corollary held that if the Western Hemisphere was indeed our “backyard,” (as defined by the Monroe Doctrine of 1823) off-limits to further European colonization; then it must also hold if there is trouble in the Western Hemisphere, the United States reserved the right to settle that trouble. The Roosevelt Corollary did a magnificent job of maintaining peace and order in the Western Hemisphere for the remainder of the twentieth-century. I wonder what T.R.’s reaction would be to today’s naked invasion of our country by Third World scofflaws?
Domestically, T.R. showed a curious ignorance of the free market system. I suspect Roosevelt fell into the trap the children of successful men often do; they lose sight of what it took to build the fortune handed to them. By the time he campaigned unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in 1912 and formed the Progressive Party (which split the Republican vote between Taft and Roosevelt, thus electing the Democrat Wilson); Theodore Roosevelt had gone completely “off the reservation” economically.
I cannot help but believe the recent scholarship concerning T.R.’s scapegoating of the industrialists who made this nation into the world’s greatest superpower may have given even the late Jeff Cooper some pause? In the end though, T.R.’s muscular foreign policy saved untold numbers of American lives by causing our enemies around the world to fear us, and for that he deserves a place of honor.
