Notes To Consider - G.S. Morris
My Pap E.J. Morris often referred to the warning in Second Timothy of “perilous times’’ in the last days. Now, I’m left to try and give some comfort to my young children growing up in a clearly dystopian nation by reminding: “You know ladies, we also had a complete incompetent in the White House during the latter part of the 1970s.” Interestingly, there was a tumultuous period in US History from the mid-1880s until the early 1890s that produced a see-saw in presidential election results we had never seen before or since (at least, for now).
Democrat Grover Cleveland of New York won the Election of 1884 by defeating Republican James G. Blaine of Maine. As has been noted by other historians, the greatest of all abolitionists were the Democrats who fired upon Fort Sumter in 1861. Had it not been for Democrats exiting the US Congress, it would have taken many more decades for Republicans to rid the nation of chattel slavery. Another Civil War by-product was presidential elections dominated by the Republican Party, and Cleveland’s winning of the Election of 1884 would be the Democrat Party’s first presidential victory since before the Civil War.
President Cleveland was defeated by Republican Benjamin Harrison in the Election of 1888. President Cleveland’s famous fiery temper and active veto pen turned enough shrinking violets against him to open the door to the well financed Harrison. Famously though, First Lady Cleveland advised the White House staff to take care of things, as they’d be returning in four years.
Though President Cleveland had won the popular vote in 1888, (He won the popular vote in 1884, 1888, and 1892; but thank God the Founders blessed us with the Electoral College System, so as to prevent populous lunatic asylums such as California and New York from every cycle ordaining our chief executives, via mob rule.) Harrison won the electoral vote rather handily in 1888.
The Election of 1892 was the much anticipated rematch between former President Cleveland and unpopular, feeble incumbent President Benjamin Harrison. Cleveland was not shy about criticizing President Harrison’s economic policies. (Particularly over monetary policy. Could you imagine a Democrat today arguing for protecting the value of the US Dollar? Sabotaging the value of our currency via the printing and borrowing of money (along with an insane war on vast reserves of American fossil fuels to somehow “save” the planet) is what’s responsible for our current skyrocketing inflation. Suggestions today’s inflation is due to Sleepy Joe’s “roaring” economy simply don’t pass the laugh test.)
President Cleveland regained the White House in the Election of 1892. Soon however, the Panic of 1893 would overshadow his second, non-consecutive term. Of course, we did with the Panic of 1893 what we did with all previous economic downturns...Nothing. Let the free market run its course, and the pain was short-lived. The so-called “Great Depression” became “great” when (President Hoover first, actually) that demagogue Franklin Roosevelt meddled with the universal Laws of Economics (Not for political gain, of course. Perish the thought!). Well, I’m beginning to digress, as is my wont. I’ll pull back the curtain on that scoundrel FDR another day.
Will we ever see another previously defeated President regain the White House as has only been done before by Grover Cleveland? Let’s see: A controversial election result; a wildly unpopular, failed presidency then follows; a much anticipated campaign in four years to recapture the White House by a larger-than-life, America loving former president. Hum. Just when might we see such a scenario play out, again?
Next Week: TR
