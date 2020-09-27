“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
- John 15:13
When Horse Lick was a populated community, the closest “big” town was Livingston. Driving south into town on US 25 today, you are greeted by a Kentucky Historical Marker noting the sacrifice of Livingston’s own Pfc. David M. Smith, 9th Inf. Rgt. On 1 September 1950, mortarman Smith saved five comrades by smothering a North Korean hand grenade with his own body.
Unless we are right with the Lord when the eastern sky splits; none of us are getting out of here alive. My research was not in-depth to the degree of tracking down how many (if any?) of those five fellow 2nd Infantry Division members saved by Pfc. Smith survived the war. If any (all?) of them did; how many souls are still walking this earth today, owing their very existence to the heroic act of a young man who fished the same stretches of the Rockcastle River as you and me? In the modern era, the vast majority of Medals of Honor have been awarded posthumously.
In October 1993, I was in attendance of a military graduation at Ft. Knox. Our division command sergeant major revealed at the end of his prepared remarks the actions which had taken place days earlier by 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta MSgt. Gary Gordon (Maine) and Sfc. Randy Shughart (Nebraska) during Operation Gothic Serpent in Mogadishu, Somalia. It was at that graduation I first heard what would later be officially recognized by the awarding of two posthumous Medals of Honor and made known to the public at-large by Mark Bowden’s book and later film adaptation Blackhawk Down.
On 3 October 1993, the two elite snipers were orbiting in the back of a 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Night Stalkers) Blackhawk helicopter overhead the scene of chaos after two other 160th Blackhawks had been shot down. Shughart and Gordon knew US Forces already occupied with fighting their way to the first crash scene could not possibly reach the second crash site in time to save any of the downed crew. Gordon and Shughart repeatedly requested to make what they surely must have understood was going to be a one way trip.
When the operation’s commanding officer finally gave the OK for the snipers’ request; what was the last thing the Night Stalkers pilots reported seeing of MSgt. Gordon and Sfc. Shughart before they jumped off to charge toward the downed “Super Six-Four” Blackhawk and immortality? Big smiles and thumbs up.
