History:  Kentucky Medal of Honor Winners (Pvt. Thomas W. Stivers, Indian Wars)

Kentucky Medal of Honor Winners (Pvt. Thomas W. Stivers, Indian Wars)
Over the last few months, there’s been a lot of exaggeration in association with affixing the title of “Hero.” Let us all re-evaluate the meaning of “hero” by profiling four Kentuckians over the next month who earned our nation’s highest recognition of heroism, the Medal of Honor (MOH), on battlefields against Indians on the warpath, the Boche, Communist hordes, and Mohammaden fanatics.
As has happened so many times while writing these columns, I stumbled across a local story I should have been aware of but it had somehow missed my attention. Thomas W. Stivers was born in Madison County and entered the US Army at Mt. Vernon in his early 20s. Assigned to 7th Cavalry under the acting command of Lt. Col. George A. Custer during the 1876-1877 Sioux War; Pvt. Stivers was on hand at the famed Battle of the Little Bighorn.
During the ill-fated melee, Stivers was among a group of volunteers who repeatedly carried under intense enemy fire water from the Little Bighorn River to wounded troopers atop Reno Hill. Volumes have been written of the mistakes or “What ifs?” of the legendary 26 June 1876 fight. Personally, I am reminded of the similarities between Custer’s lack of accurate scouting intelligence and Gen. Lee’s lack of enemy intelligence prior to moving on Gettysburg. As well, Lt. Col. Custer left three .50-caliber Gatling guns behind in camp. Better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it. Always.
Pvt. Stivers (interred at the Richmond Cemetery) received his MOH posthumously, having been killed over a business deal in the Madison County area of Kingston about two years after his 1876 honorable discharge from the Army. But Stivers wasn’t the only Madison County hero who attempted to save comrades at the Little Bighorn. Along with fellow MOH winners Pvt. William H. Harris (interred at Camp Nelson National Cemetery) and Pvt. George D. Scott; there was yet another Madison countian at the Little Bighorn that day: Pvt. Benjamin F. Rogers. As we speak, Rogers rests alongside fellow 7th Cavalry troopers atop Custer’s Hill where they all died making Custer’s Last Stand. The title “Hero” should not be applied lightly.
