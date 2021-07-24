“A Law repugnant to the Constitution is void.” - Chief Justice John Marshall, Marbury v. Madison
I never tire of sending people off into Article III of the US Constitution in search of the exclusive grant of “judicial review” to the US Supreme Court (Spoiler Alert: It isn’t in there.). In 1803 when Chief Justice Marshall made his famous observation of the supremacy of the US Constitution, you will notice it was a simple declarative; not a dependent clause accompanied by an independent clause identifying only federal judges as having the sole ability to read and comprehend the English language.
The four articles in this series have provided the Kentucky State Constitution’s Bill of Rights as evidence supporting Marshall’s obvious pronouncement. No “emergency” or ruse of “safety” may be used to circumvent the supremacy of this nation’s contract between the rulers (The People) and their subjects (government employees). Your guaranteed rights aren’t subject to which side of the bed US Supreme Court Chief Justice Judas Roberts wakes up upon. You or I are as perfectly capable of reading the simple language of the US Constitution as were the barnyard animals in George Orwell’s book Animal Farm were with their barn wall Seven Commandments.
Kentucky State Constitution Bill of Rights, Section 26 (General powers subordinate to Bill of Rights - Laws contrary thereto are void.) states straightforwardly:
“To guard against transgression of the high powers which we have delegated, We Declare that every thing in this Bill of Rights is excepted out of the general powers of government, and shall forever remain inviolate; and all laws contrary thereto, or contrary to this Constitution, shall be void.”
As with every other word I type in these columns; please check my assertions for yourself.
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
