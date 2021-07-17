con·science | \ ‘kän(t)-shən(t)s
2: conformity to what one considers to be correct, right, or morally good: conscientiousness
Your neighbor shows up at the county courthouse demanding recognition of his “marriage” to a Guernsey cow. You, of course, laugh at such a suggestion. However, the year is 2030; the constitutional “right” to marry heads of livestock has long been held to somehow be a constitutional right we just couldn’t previously “see” in the US Constitution (right up there with the camouflaged right for a woman to murder her unborn baby or two men to marry one another).
You have an absolute right to vigorously disagree with the lunacies outlined above. No attempt to silence you via “fairness,” “equality,” or (GASP!) “hate” laws are worth the paper they are written upon. The very notion that a free man may be persecuted for holding what some political hacks or frocked jurists deem “bad” thoughts is the very antithesis of what this republic was founded upon.
Kentucky State Constitution Bill of Rights Section 5 (Right of religious freedom.) concludes with this unambiguous guarantee: “No human authority shall, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience.”
Next Week: General Powers Are Subordinate to The Bill of Rights
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.