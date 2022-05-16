Once while talking about Jackson County and the pros and cons of living there the person I was chatting with said they wished Jackson Co had more history. True we don’t have a historic district or an abundance of museums. We don’t have a great tradition of festivals. We aren’t know as the home of a famous landmark such as Mammoth Cave. Lacking all that still doesn’t mean we measure short on history.
More than not the issue is us. Our history isn’t neatly packaged in glassed off museum displays for all to see at will. In today’s society of being spoon fed information Jackson County is a throwback. A link to the past where history was pried loose from grumpy neighbors and hoarded in shoe boxes. It takes some effort to dig it up or out. It is there and much like the old recluse living on the hill it’s richer than you might believe. Jackson has been around since 1858 and generations have done as much or more than each of us has. When each of us with any age reflects back we undoubtedly have stories, likewise so does each person who has passed before us. Every holler is littered with tales from folks who have been there and done that. Talk, ask and most importantly listen.
History is everywhere. Ask your dad, grandpa, aunt, cousin. Stories abound all around if you listen. Every bend in the river is where someone caught that huge fish. Every curve is where someone wrecked. That dead end road is where your grandmother first kissed your grandpa. History is there, just not on a shelf in a museum. When all else fails self motivate and make the history you wish to wish to see. Do something that matters and it will become part of the fabric of the tales woven into the history of the county.
