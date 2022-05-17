President George Herbert Walker Bush was defeated in 1992 by a combination of self-inflicted wounds and an American electorate easily duped by an FDR-like schmoozer from Hope, Arkansas. Smashing foreign affairs victories for the Bush Administration such as the bold application of the Roosevelt Corollary in Panama; surgical gunboat diplomacy accomplished in Iraq; and wisely not moving NATO one inch eastward after the Soviet collapse were all overshadowed by disingenuous Clinton advisor James Carville’s exaggerations of the country being in a virtual economic collapse (which was then gleefully parrotted by a colluding national mass media). Bush the Elder’s forein policy legacy was further tarnished post-election defeat by his own weakness in giving in to media-driven hysteria to commit American troops to the quagmire which was Somalia. Domestically, making a concrete promise from the nomination convention podium of “...No new taxes!”; then later collaborating with Congressional Democrat kleptocrats to increase income theft from the productive in order to redistribute it to the unproductive was a surefire recipe for depressing Bush’s voting base.
There is a tremendous amount of murkiness surrounding the post-Carter Democrat presidents: Obama’s mysterious younger years living in the Muslim World (under the assumed name of “Barry Soetoro”) and his still conveniently missing collegiate academic records; “Big Guy’’ Joe Biden’s now exposed, decades-long influence peddling schemes that netted his family tens of millions of illegal foreign dollars; and finally, the persistent felony offender William Jefferson Blythe (changed to Clinton in order to match his used car dealing step-daddy’s name).
With the benefit of hindsight, we may now see clearly Bill Clinton was one of the most dishonest men to ever hold the Office of President of the United States. Completely at ease with bald-faced lying to the American people (“It’s the economy, stupid!” was as unabashed a misportrayal of an economic situation as ever harnessed into a campaign slogan.); he undermined national security by purposely placing deviants and incompetents within the ranks of our military; and finally, he denied under oath his multiple sexual violence crimes and actively solicited (as the nation’s top law enforcement officer, no less) others to join him in the committing of additional cover-up felonies. Bill Clinton was legitimately impeached by the US House of Representatives and richly deserved to have been removed by the US Senate.
Have I mentioned he also thrust upon us one Hillary Rodham-Clinton? Or, as the late great Rush Limbaugh often described her: “The Most Cheated on Woman in America.” Of course, El Rushbo was referring not only to her husband’s infidelities and sex crimes, but more importantly to the way in which she had endured, patiently, decades of slights and embarrassments to shamelessly cling to her husband’s undergarments in order to bide her time and become the “inevitable” First Gyno-American President!
Passed over in 2012 for the even more virtue signaling nomination of Obama; we are now having confirmed Hillary was (like Nixon in ‘72) hedging her bets on “inevitability” by actively sabotaging with hoaxes her 2020 presidential campaign opponent. Perhaps we may live long enough to see the Clintons where they so richly belong? Behind bars.
Next Week: Arts & Leisure
Once Roe v. Wade officially takes its place beside Dred Scott v. Sandford, Plessy v. Ferguson, and Korematsu v. US upon the ash heap of history; I will address fully the significance of the overturning of the most heinous US Supreme Court decision in our nation’s history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.