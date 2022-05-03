There’s been much talk in America the last couple of months concerning events in Ukraine. War is indeed hell and terrible things happen to innocent people. What is even more tragic though is when an avoidable war is staggered into by an unaffected nation; thus was the case with US involvement in the Great War of 1914-1918.
The assassination of Austria-Hungary’s Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie at Sarejevo on 28 June 1914 by a Serbian nationalist set in motion the invoking of alliance agreements (“It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world.” G. Washington, 1796), resulting in Europe catching fire by August 1914.
President Woodrow Wilson campaigned for re-election in 1916 with the slogan: “He kept us out of war!” However, Wilson quickly moved after re-election to enter the war on the Allied side, citing German unrestricted submarine warfare and the sensational Zimmerman Note. The federal government was still at that date (for the most part) following the Constitution and Wilson formally requested a declaration of war from the Congress. The Congress declared war upon Germany on 6 April 1917.
In just over twelve months of fighting, the United States lost approximately 117,000 men to the meat grinder which was the Western Front. In case you’re wondering, here are the years/butchers’ bills for the major wars (only one more declared) fought by the United States since WWI: WWII, 4 years/405,000; Korea, 3 years/37,000; Vietnam, 10 years/58,000; Gulf War, 6 months/295; Afghanistan, 20 years/2,300; Iraq, 2003-Present/4,600. After doing the math, you find no other modern American war was as costly to American mothers as was World War I.
What was gained? The Great War ended controversially with a punitive treaty which led directly to the much bloodier overall World War II (WWI total death estimate of 40 million vs. As high as 80 million for WWII) just some twenty years after the end of the supposed “War To End All Wars.” What is further underappreciated is the suffering and death which resulted from the disarray caused by the beginning of the unraveling of the European colonial system put into motion by WWI. Finally, the “emergency” of WWI allowed an authoritarian like Wilson to set horrendous precedences for federal meddling in our free market system and infringements upon Americans’ civil liberties which have once again resorted to by authoritarians in our own time; using the same excuse of combating an “emergency.”
The trite slogan: “The world must be made safe for democracy.” Has no more utility today than it did 105 years ago. Consider long and hard the bloody lesson of Uncle Sam injecting himself into a war which was frankly none of his business. You will note, the vast majority of those rattling sabers loudest today have never themselves heard the guns of war. Don’t kid yourself. A shooting war with Russia (a “No-Fly Zone” over Ukraine would precipitate just such a hot war); which could easily go thermonuclear; would make all previous wars’ death tolls pale in comparison.
Next Week: The New Deal
