The single greatest catastrophe in American History was the birth of the welfare state with President Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal.” A word play upon his fellow activist cousin’s earlier “Square Deal” dubbed domestic policy agenda; FDR’s “deal” would forever change the relationship between the federal government and American citizens. The massive big government Leviathan spawned in the early twentieth century will also in the very near future finally bankrupt this nation. A supposedly “brilliant” FDR would have to have understood the dangers of his reckless vote buying scheme yet he gleefully sowed the seeds of ruinous socialism anyway, calculating the inevitable collapse of the republic brought about by his corrosive policies would not come until long after his death. How much more villainous could you get?
The popular myth is that President Hoover did “nothing” concerning the economic Panic of ‘29. As with so many other Leftist “facts,” the real truth is Hoover went against what the federal government had always wisely done during the many other economic downturns in the nation’s history: Nothing.
As with Richard Nixon, Hoover was no conservative in the vein of Harding or Coolidge. (“That man has given me daily advice over the last six years; all of it bad.” - C. Coolidge) Herbert Hoover was much more like the Democrat-lite politicians we know today such as Mittens Romney or CCP Mitch McConnell. It was FDR advisor Rexford G. Tugwell who years later let the cat out of the bag concerning the New Deal “programs” to “end” the so-called Great Depression: “The New Deal owed much to what he [Hoover] had begun.”
The pouring of taxpayer dollars from the productive to the unproductive didn’t end the Great Depression; it prolonged it. Made up work (WPA workers regularly joked that “Alphabet Agency” really stood for “We Piddle Around.”) and direct interference in natural economic corrections failed miserably in comparison to all the other hands off approaches during all the other prior economic downturns. As Nixon was purported to have said: “It’s hard to beat Santa Claus come election time.” Therein lies the true objective of big government “help.”
Anyways, what do I know? There couldn’t possibly be any harm which could come from throwing borrowed money at “emergencies,” could there? (Psst…They’re “giving away” gas for “just” $3.72 at Buc-ee’s!)
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.