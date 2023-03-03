Coach Greg Parrett, Sarah Elliott, and Shay Lunsford

Sarah Elliot, Coach Greg Parrett, and Shay Lunsford were inducted into the 13th Region Hall of Fame

The JCHS Lady Generals will play in the Final Four of the 2023 13th Regional Tournament. This is the second year in a row that the team has advanced to at least the Final Four. 

Do you know the rich history of Jackson County teams in the Regional Tournament? Look at this brief resume for the Lady Generals program!

The following is a brief statistical history of the Jackson County High School Lady Generals and how they have performed in the 13th Regional Girls Basketball Tournament. (2023 Data not included)

 Number of appearances = 42 appearances

Number of Wins = 23

Number of Losses = 19

First Appearance = 1976

Latest Appearance = 2022

Last Win = 2022

Number of Titles = 5 (1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003)

Number of Runner-Ups = 1 (2004)

Do you want more? Who did they play? What was the score? Who was the Coach? Where did they play the game? 

The history of both the Boys and Girls 13th Regional Tournament is contained in these two documents. Enjoy!

Download PDF History of the 13th Region Girls Tournament
Download PDF History of 13th Region Boys Tournament

